Grounded first-look preview: Ants, man, and the wasps
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
The Sims 4 is going back to school with its next expansion, Discover University. Shacknews hits the books with our hands-on preview.
Arise: A Simple Story, the narrative puzzler from publisher Techland and indie developer Piccolo Studio, now has a release date and on top of that, Shacknews recently had a chance to try it out.
What happens when Hearthstone meets auto chess? Shacknews goes to BlizzCon 2019 to find out when we try out Hearthstone: Battlegrounds.
It's Overwatch, but now with 100 percent more PvE and 100 percent more story. Shacknews goes hands-on with the new co-op portion of the upcoming Overwatch 2 at this year's BlizzCon.
It's time to return to Sanctuary, but it's more violent than you might remember. It's also more social! Shacknews goes hands-on with Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first single-player Star Wars adventure to come along in some time, but we couldn't help but notice a resemblance to a certain other type of game. Shacknews goes hands-on.
You would think going to Hell would rob you of any moral authority, but that doesn't seem to be the case at all in Afterparty.
Is DEEEER SIMULATOR the greatest game of all-time? Probably. Is it perfect? No. Our preview from Tokyo Game Show 2019.
Squats, smoothies, and clay sculpting! Nintendo's new exercise RPG Ring Fit Adventure makes burning calories a breeze!