New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Portal 2

7 Convincing Video Game Fan Theories

Skyrim is the future of Fallout? Donkey Kong has roots in American Imperialism? Here are some interesting fan theories to explain some of our favorite games.

Valve announces Portal 2 music video contest

Valve has announced a contest to create a music video for The National's song, "Exile Vilify." The contest closes July 15 and the winner will get an autographed guitar and Portal swag.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola