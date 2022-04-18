Portal writer Erik Wolpaw wants to start on Portal 3 before he's too old Wolpaw wants to avoid reaching a point where they're too old to work on Portal 3.

In an interview with the Kiwi Talkz podcast, and as reported by outlets like VGC, Portal writer Erik Wolpaw expresses an interest in working on a third installment in the series sooner, rather than later. Specifically, Wolpaw notes that he’s not getting any younger and that it’s getting to a point where he’s concerned about being too old to work on Portal 3.

“We’ve gotta start Portal 3. That’s my message to… to whoever,” Wolpaw remarked.



“I’m not getting any younger. We are reaching the point where it’s crazy to think [that we’re] literally going to be too old to work on Portal 3, so we should just do it.”

As exciting as the idea of Portal 3 is in and of itself, the task of getting a new Portal game off the ground at Valve wouldn’t be the easiest task in the world, unfortunately, which is something that Wolpaw himself points out in the interview. Wolpaw also states that he doesn’t have the sort of leverage at Valve needed to get the ball rolling on the project either.

“I could advocate for it, it’s not going to help, but I could do it. It might help a little bit,” Wolpaw began.



“But the problem is with 300 employees [at Valve], I don’t know exactly the breakdown — how many of them are on the production side versus Steam business side versus legal versus whatever. There’s a lot of opportunity cost in taking 75 people and trying to get a game made.”

It's been over a decade since Portal 2 was released and it sounds like it'll be a while yet before we see a third game, should Valve decide to develop it.

Even though it may seem as though Valve could start working on Portal 3 at any moment, Wolpaw explained that everyone at the company is currently hard at work on various projects, so pulling them over to the development of Portal 3 would be tricky, to say the least.

“As much as it seems like Valve — you know, [has] a bunch of people sitting around sipping on gin and tonics by a pool — everybody’s working. They’re working all the time, it just doesn’t always end up coming out, it comes out years later, it gets turned into something else,” Wolpaw said.



“So everybody is accounted for I guess is what I’m saying. People are all doing something, so you’d almost have to take them — it’s like a revolution — you’d have to stir up a bunch of people to leave what they’re currently working on and come work on something else, in this case, it would be Portal 3.”

With all that in mind, it’s interesting that Valve hasn’t dipped its toes into the waters of Portal 3 yet given it’d likely be a profitable title. Wolpaw agreed with the host when this was pointed out, though the issue then switches over to just how profitable Portal 3 would end up being, and how it’d compare to the sort of money made by games like Counter-Strike: GO.

“But having said that, maybe every game doesn’t need to make Counter-Strike: GO money, you know, Gabe, if you’re listening,” Wolpaw added.

Listening to the rest of the interview, it’s clear there’s an interest in developing Portal 3, at least from writers like Wolpaw. Not only this but there’s almost certainly a decent amount of fan interest as well given the last Portal game came out over a decade ago.

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see what comes of Wolpaw’s interest in working on a third Portal game, and with the mention of Valve working on a variety of projects at the moment, it’ll also be interesting to see what sort of games come out before we hear about anything pertaining to the development of Portal 3.

For more on Wolpaw’s thoughts on Portal 3 and other matters, including insight into the development of Portal 2, be sure to watch the full interview from Kiwi Talkz. And for more on what else Valve is up to, be sure to read about how Steam Deck drivers for Windows 10 were recently made available.