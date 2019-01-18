Interview: Plex adds thousands of movies as part of VOD content push
The team has also signed "30 or so" deals to bring more libraries of movies to the Plex platform.
The team has also signed "30 or so" deals to bring more libraries of movies to the Plex platform.
Greg Burke caught up to Plex at CES 2019 to talk about the service and how it meets all the needs of media lovers across multiple servers.
You’ve hopped on the Plex bandwagon - now get your server set up and running in no time!
Greg Burke has finally discovered the glory of Plex Media Server. Our review.