Interview: Plex adds thousands of movies as part of VOD content push The team has also signed "30 or so" deals to bring more libraries of movies to the Plex platform.

Plex is a piece of software that has been around for quite a while now. It offers users the ability to have their own media player server, and now with Plex Plus, there are even more features users can get their hands on. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Scott Hancock about Plex and its plans for 2020. Please check out the video below!

Plex’s video-on-demand feature expands with movies

Plex is a media server platform that lets you organize and stream your collection across all devices. The platform has expanded to include music and podcasts, live TV and now movies and TV shows. During our talk with Scott Hancock, we got to hear more about the deals the company has made as well as the various price points on offer.

When touching on the subject of ads in content, Hancock said that he believes viewers understand the need for advertisements in free content. He goes on to state:

I think people understand the economics of it. They’re like, “Look, I know I’m getting this content for free and therefore I’m going to have to pay for it somehow, whether it’s with real dollars or with my time. I understand that,” and it’s with targeted ads, it’s not going to be random stuff just thrown at you.

Plex, while free for all users, also has a premium version called Plex Pass. This has a myriad of features including mobile sync which allows users to sync moves, shows, music and photos to a mobile device for offline use. Depending on your preference, you can choose a monthly subscription, a yearly subscription, or a once-off lifetime fee.

For more information about Plex, you can check out their website at Plex.tv.