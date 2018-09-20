Shack Chat: What PlayStation classic do you want to come to the new PS Plus service?
The staff discusses the PlayStation games they'd like to see come to PS Plus.
PlayStation Now's need for constant internet connectivity has been effectively disabled, allowing subscribers to download PS4 and PS2 games for offline play.
Quantic Dreams' Indigo Prophecy is coming to PlayStation 4 next week, but all you can really expect out of it is trophy support. Oh, yea - and an amazing storytelling experience.
Sony went into 2014 with tons of momentum, and as you'll soon read, their momentum has continued to increase.
The second game in the Suikoden series will be released on PlayStation Network tomorrow and will retail for $9.99.
Do you have a harrowing story of survival from one of Capcom's Resident Evil games? Then you need to speak up and share your horrific tales.
Persona 3: The Movie is coming to the US. The first movie, The Spring of Birth, will be available on Blu-ray on May 20th.
Ken Kutaragi, best known as the "Father of the PlayStation," received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Game Developers Choice Awards last week... and here's a short film from Mega64
A source within Sony reportedly claims that the company is working on the ability to play PS1 and PS2 games on the PlayStation 4 through normal emulation, rather than strictly keeping to the streaming service of PlayStation Now.
EA Sports will end the FIFA Manager series with FIFA Manager 14, citing increasing technological demands and indirectly ceding to the dominance of competitor Football Manager.