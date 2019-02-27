Humble Bundle Capcom Heroic Collection includes some big compilations
The latest Humble Bundle includes Monster Hunter Rise, as well as collections for Mega Man, Street Fighter, and Ace Attorney.
The latest Humble Bundle includes Monster Hunter Rise, as well as collections for Mega Man, Street Fighter, and Ace Attorney.
The Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy gets a March release date for its console and PC iterations.
Capcom has collected Phoenix Wright's first three games in one convenient digital package on Nintendo 3DS. How do these classics hold up? Our impressions.
If there are no objections, Ace Attorney Trilogy will hit the 3DS eShop in December.