Peter Molyneux shows off Project Godus multiplayer

For a long time it looked like Peter Molyneux and 22cans' Project Godus would fall well short of its crowd-funding goal, but with two days now left to go, a rush of pledges has brought the god game tantalisingly close. To help nudge it across the line, 22cans has put out a new video showing Molyneux and fellow designer Jack Attridge facing off in the early prototype's multiplayer.