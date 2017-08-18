Peter Molyneux's 22cans studio faces layoffs as work continues on Legacy
The studio has confirmed that an unshared number of employees were made redundant, but also claims work continues on its current game.
Don't kick 22 Cans. They put out a new game.
Peter Molyneux's Twitter account was hacked today, so previous reports of his retiring from the games industry are now false.
It's clear that Peter Molyneux and 22Cans issued a series of false promises when launching Godus' crowdfunding campaign. All in addition to treating Bryan Henderson, the winner of the Curiosity cube, badly. Does all this impact the public's faith in crowdfunding?
Peter Molyneux's Godus will get early access via Steam on September 13, for $19.99.
Designer Peter Molyneux is saying that the Curiosity prize of being a god among computer-generated men is but a temporary boon.
Peter Molyneux has learned a lot from his 30 years in game development, but what he is seeing now in the free-to-play arena--and experimenting with with in Curiosity--has him excited about its viability as a tool to make better games, providing that F2P is at the beginning of the discussion.
For much of its crowd-sourcing campaign, it seemed Peter Molyneux and 22cans' Project Godus would fall short of its goal. Things really picked up in the final few days, however, and it wrapped up this afternoon a safe distance past the finish line. Good news, everyone! Peter Molyneux is making another god game.
For a long time it looked like Peter Molyneux and 22cans' Project Godus would fall well short of its crowd-funding goal, but with two days now left to go, a rush of pledges has brought the god game tantalisingly close. To help nudge it across the line, 22cans has put out a new video showing Molyneux and fellow designer Jack Attridge facing off in the early prototype's multiplayer.
With three days and an awful lot of money left to go, Peter Molyneux and 22cans' crowd-funding campaign for a new god game codenamed Project Godus is looking unlikely to end happily. In the hope of raising interest and that final £80,000 ($130,000-ish), 22cans has put out a trailer with gameplay footage from its early, early prototype.