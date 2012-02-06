New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mortal Kombat Kollection punches onto PC

You might not have noticed, as publisher Warner Bros didn't publicise it much, but the Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection is now on PC, offering online-enabled versions of MK 1, 2 and 3 for $10.

The War of the Worlds drafts Patrick Stewart

H.G. Wells' sci-fi classic The War of the Worlds, or its 1953 movie adaptation, is becoming a "cinematic platformer" from the maker of Dead Void Zero. Jean-Luc Picard himself, Patrick Stewart, is voicing the narrator.

