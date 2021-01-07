Project Winter coming to Xbox Game Pass The wintery survival game is coming to Xbox and Windows this month.

First released for Steam in 2019, Project Winter combined classic survival gameplay with social deception. Playing the role of either survivor or traitor, players are tasked with gathering resources and building structures, or sabotaging the efforts to do so. The game has amassed a solid following since release, and is now making its way to more platforms. Later this month, Project Winter will release on the Xbox and in the Windows Store. What’s more, the game will be a part of the Game Pass subscription service when it launches.

This news comes from developer Other Ocean as they shared details of Project Winter joining the Xbox Game Pass family on January 7. On January 26, Project Winter will be available for purchase on Xbox consoles as well as the Windows Store for $19.99. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download and play the game for free.

Project Winter challenges you to “battle the environment and your own paranoia as you struggle with the rest of your team to survive. Stay warm, keep your energy up, avoid the wild animals that prowl the wastes and repair the equipment to call for rescue. But never let your guard down, because that fellow survivor you can hear coming towards you could just as easily be your demise as they are your salvation.”

Social deception games are seeing an uptick in popularity, as we all witnessed Among Us’ rise to record-breaking numbers in 2020. It’ll be interesting to see if Project Winter can capture a larger audience thanks to it being available on new platforms. There are also plans to bring the game to PlayStation systems and Nintendo Switch in the future.