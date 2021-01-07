New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Project Winter coming to Xbox Game Pass

The wintery survival game is coming to Xbox and Windows this month.
Donovan Erskine
1

First released for Steam in 2019, Project Winter combined classic survival gameplay with social deception. Playing the role of either survivor or traitor, players are tasked with gathering resources and building structures, or sabotaging the efforts to do so. The game has amassed a solid following since release, and is now making its way to more platforms. Later this month, Project Winter will release on the Xbox and in the Windows Store. What’s more, the game will be a part of the Game Pass subscription service when it launches. 

This news comes from developer Other Ocean as they shared details of Project Winter joining the Xbox Game Pass family on January 7. On January 26, Project Winter will be available for purchase on Xbox consoles as well as the Windows Store for $19.99. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download and play the game for free.

Project Winter challenges you to “battle the environment and your own paranoia as you struggle with the rest of your team to survive. Stay warm, keep your energy up, avoid the wild animals that prowl the wastes and repair the equipment to call for rescue. But never let your guard down, because that fellow survivor you can hear coming towards you could just as easily be your demise as they are your salvation.”

Social deception games are seeing an uptick in popularity, as we all witnessed Among Us’ rise to record-breaking numbers in 2020. It’ll be interesting to see if Project Winter can capture a larger audience thanks to it being available on new platforms. There are also plans to bring the game to PlayStation systems and Nintendo Switch in the future.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola