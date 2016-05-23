New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Ori and the Blind Forest

2015 Game of the Year #5: Ori and the Blind Forest

This week Shacknews is counting down its top ten 2015 Games of the Year, as tabulated by both staff votes and input from our own Chatty community. Coming in at #5 we have a beautiful new studio debut with tight-as-clockwork mechanics and a moving story, Ori and the Blind Forest.

