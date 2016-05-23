Ori and the Will of the Wisps has officially gone gold
It looks like this Ori sequel should be ready to go into production, and that thankfully means no more delays.
It looks like this Ori sequel should be ready to go into production, and that thankfully means no more delays.
Buffa, you've had this comin' your way for a long, long time. Buckle up, (father) brother.
Now you can get a game box and some extra goodies.
This week Shacknews is counting down its top ten 2015 Games of the Year, as tabulated by both staff votes and input from our own Chatty community. Coming in at #5 we have a beautiful new studio debut with tight-as-clockwork mechanics and a moving story, Ori and the Blind Forest.
Microsoft has announced the Xbox One 1TB Holiday Bundle includes a ton of games from the Gears of War franchise, Rare Replay, and Ori and the Blind Forest.
Moon Studios has announced the "ultimate" version of Ori and the Blind Forest is making its way to Windows 10, Steam, and Xbox One this fall.
Steve Watts, Shacknews' Editor-in-Chief, makes his picks for the 5 best games from the first-half of 2015.
Ozzie Mejia, Shacknews' senior editor, makes his picks for the 5 best games from the first-half of 2015.
Ori and the Blind Forest is a captivating platformer with a visual splendor that's only matched by its excellent execution of the Metroidvania formula. Our review.
Shacknews goes hands-on with Ori and the Blind Forest for the first time since E3 2014, while also learning that the game is now set to hit Xbox One and PC on March 11.