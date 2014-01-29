Bugsnax interview of the century with Philip Tibitoski of Young Horses
We are talking Bugsnax with Philip Tibitoski, the co-founder and president of Bugsnax developer Young Horses.
We are talking Bugsnax with Philip Tibitoski, the co-founder and president of Bugsnax developer Young Horses.
A newly announced co-op mode may make it even harder to control Octodad--and will undoubtedly result in even more laughs.
It turns out that just about anything can be funny if you make a giant octopus do it, as I found out when I went hands-on with Octodad: Dadliest Catch a second time at this year's IndieCade.
If Octodad movements still feel a little too conventional for controller users, Young Horses wants to introduce motion control to the equation, announcing PS Move support for the upcoming Dadliest Catch.
Octodad made a splash when it launched in 2010, establishing itself as gaming's premiere tentacled domestic bliss simulator. The commercial sequel has now been unveiled as Octodad: Dadliest Catch, due on PC in 2013. Check out the first trailer.