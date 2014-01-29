New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Octodad Series

Octodad 2: Dadliest Catch coming in 2013

Octodad made a splash when it launched in 2010, establishing itself as gaming's premiere tentacled domestic bliss simulator. The commercial sequel has now been unveiled as Octodad: Dadliest Catch, due on PC in 2013. Check out the first trailer.

Hello, Meet Lola