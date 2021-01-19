Nioh 3 will likely happen, but not before Team Ninja pursues other projects
Team Ninja & Nioh's producer would like to return to the franchise, but only after figuring out some things in other upcoming projects.
Team Ninja & Nioh's producer would like to return to the franchise, but only after figuring out some things in other upcoming projects.
With The Nioh Collection bringing next-gen remasters to Team Ninja's action hack-n'-slashers, we spoke to Yasuda about the improvements to the game.
We played the Compete Edition of Nioh 2 on Steam, which brings the base game and all DLC together and spruces it up with quite a few extras.