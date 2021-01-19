Nioh 3 will likely happen, but not before Team Ninja pursues other projects Team Ninja & Nioh's producer would like to return to the franchise, but only after figuring out some things in other upcoming projects.

Remasters of Nioh are right around the corner. The first Nioh and Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition will bring the base games and all of their DLC together in upgraded next-gen bundles, but the question remains: Where does Team Ninja go after that? To learn more, we talked to Producer Fumihiko Yasuda, and while he claims Nioh 3 is something he eventually wants to work on, it will probably come after a few other Team Ninja projects.

Yasuda spoke to Shacknews in a recent interview that touched on the future of Team Ninja and the Nioh franchise on January 19, 2021. In said interview, Yasuda revealed that the launch of Nioh and Nioh 2 Remastered and Complete Editions will likely mark a stopping point on Nioh content as Team Ninja shifts attention to other projects. That said, Nioh 3 certainly isn’t out of the question.

“Our current plan is to put the Nioh series on hold for the time being,” Yasuda told us. “And instead focus on a number of new projects. I want to get a lot of experience from these new titles and then start working on Nioh 3 at some point in the future.”

Yasuda’s mention of “new projects” - plural - tells us Team Ninja seems to have more than a couple gaming projects lined up for the immediate future after the Nioh Remastered editions launch, but it’s also good to know that the team will likely come back to Nioh 3 with lessons learned from these new titles. We recently previewed Nioh 2 - Complete Edition on PC, and it’s looking as sharp as the series has looked so far, but a huge part of the purpose of the Complete Editions were next-gen optimization. With PC technology having advanced thoroughly and the next-gen of consoles now out in the wild, it would seem Team Ninja wants to figure out how to bring the most out of the new opportunities and then apply those lessons to Nioh 3 when the team is ready.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what Team Ninja has up its sleeve in the immediate future. When we know more, you can expect to find it here at Shacknews. Until then, you can look forward to checking out Nioh - The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition on PS4, PS5, and PC on February 5, 2021.