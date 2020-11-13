The Nioh franchise is getting remastered collection on PS5 in February 2021 Complete editions of Nioh and Nioh 2 are coming to PS4 as Team Ninja gears up for a PS5 collection with 4K and up to 120FPS support.

Team Ninja’s Nioh games are stellar. Taking notes from FromSoftware’s efforts in Soulsborne games, the Ninja Gaiden developers put together their own Souls-like series inspired by tails of Japanese feudal lords and mythology. Both Nioh and Nioh 2 are tough-as-nails action hack-and-slash adventures, and they’ve done well on the PlayStation 4, but as we transition over to PS5, Team Ninja isn’t leaving the Nioh series behind. A remastered collection of both games and their DLC has been announced for the next-gen console.

Sony revealed various upcoming collections of the Nioh franchise in celebration of its four year anniversary in a blog post on November 13, 2020. The spotlight of the overall announcement is the The Nioh Collection, which will be bringing remastered versions of Nioh, Nioh 2, and all of their DLC to the PlayStation 5 on February 5, 2021. The remastered collection will feature 4K support and the ability to play at up to 120 FPS. Plus it brings all of the DLC, including upcoming content for Nioh 2, together in one place to continue the journeys even after Nioh and Nioh 2’s main stories have ended.

Both Nioh and Nioh 2 have most certainly earned the attention they deserve for remasters. The original Nioh most certainly took on the style of Soulsborne game, but also substantially did enough to set itself apart and earn our praise with various upgradeable weapon combat styles and spirits. Nioh 2 continued that pedigree while bringing unique and cool additions to it such as new weapon styles, different empowered spirit forms depending on the spirit used, and Yokai abilities earned through defeating enemies.

With 4K, fast load times, and the frames being bumped substantially, the Nioh Collection should make for a fantastic collection on the PS5 in February. But if you’re still on PS4, you can still get Complete Editions of Nioh and Nioh 2 with all of their DLC as well, launching on the same day as the PS5 collection. Stay tuned as we watch for further details and updates on the games.