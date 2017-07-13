New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Trent Reznor composes theme for Black Ops 2

Nine Inch Nails front man Trent Reznor, who worked with id Software on the music for Quake and Doom 3, is back into game music, composing the theme for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

