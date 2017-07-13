Trent Reznor released the Quake 1 soundtrack as a special edition vinyl
In a bizarre surprise, Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails released the Quake 1 soundtrack they worked on in a special edition vinyl that's available now.
In a bizarre surprise, Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails released the Quake 1 soundtrack they worked on in a special edition vinyl that's available now.
Nine Inch Nails' brand new LESS THAN music video is a nod to a video game urban legend from the 1980's.
Kick back and relax to the not-so-soothing sounds of Quake's haunted playgrounds.
Nine Inch Nails front man Trent Reznor, who worked with id Software on the music for Quake and Doom 3, is back into game music, composing the theme for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.
Next week's Rock Band 3 DLC brings four newly-remastered songs from Nine Inch Nails' debut (and arguably best) album, Pretty Hate Machine, along...