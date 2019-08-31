Night in the Woods now available on iOS
Publisher Finji Games has announced that the award-winning Night in the Woods is out now on iOS devices.
After weeks of allegations, Alec Holowka passed away this morning. His sister reported on Twitter.
Allegations of sexual assault and abuse have led Infinite Fall to cut ties with Alex Holowka, as well as the cancellation of the studio's latest project.
On today's show, Andrew's excited that he's playing a boring game.
Ninja Theory took on the risky task of weaving an action puzzler with an accurate representation of mental instability and ended up with one of the best experiences the year had to offer.
There's a lot of cool triple-A stuff coming in the next few months, but these indies are equally deserving of your attention.