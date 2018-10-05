Neverwinter Scaleblight Mythal module now on PC, consoles in March
Scaleblight Mythal offers Neverwinter MMO players a new region to explore and an epic conclusion to the ongoing Dragonbone Vale module.
Scaleblight Mythal offers Neverwinter MMO players a new region to explore and an epic conclusion to the ongoing Dragonbone Vale module.
From the Sword Coast to the Deadfire archipelago, Beneath a Starless Sky explores the making of the Infinity Engine RPGs, the history of Black Isle Studios, and the development of Obsidian Entertainment's Pillars of Eternity franchise.
The players of the MMORPG are up for a swashbuckling adventure that all begins at...a job fair?
Get Neverwinter Nights Diamond Edition free for 48 hours in celebration.