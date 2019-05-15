Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Bizarro Wolverines Super Charity Thing 2
We are doing something different tonight, with a very special presentation of the Bizarro Wolverines.
The NCAA is examining the possibility of allowing student athletes to receive compensation for their name and likeness. May this development be the first step towards a new NCAA Football game?
The board wants to discuss whether the NCAA can or should play a role in the esports industry.
EA financial results have revealed that in addition to the $40 million in expenses reported in October, the NCAA settlement has now cost an another $8 million.
The NCAA has filed suit against Electronic Arts, alleging that the publisher's settlement with student athletes would negate a legal obligation to compensate them for legal fees and other liabilities.
EA revealed yesterday in a financial call that its settlement with the NCAA cost it $40 million.
EA has settled a lawsuit regarding the use of player likenesses in its NCAA Football games.
EA will not be publishing a new college football game next year, as legal troubles have the company reconsidering "the future of the franchise."
EA Sports will continue to make college football games. However, it will do so without the NCAA license.
The NCAA has decided not to renew its contract with EA Sports.