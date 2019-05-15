New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: NCAA

Could NCAA Football games be returning?

The NCAA is examining the possibility of allowing student athletes to receive compensation for their name and likeness. May this development be the first step towards a new NCAA Football game?

NCAA sues EA over student athlete settlement

The NCAA has filed suit against Electronic Arts, alleging that the publisher's settlement with student athletes would negate a legal obligation to compensate them for legal fees and other liabilities.

