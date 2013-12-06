New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Knytt Underground exploring Wii U this month

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a little peace and quiet can be welcome. Arriving in the nick of time, Nifflas' charming exploration puzzle-platformer Knytt Underground now has a Wii U release date of December 18. Why get this over the PC, PS3 or Vita versions? Well, it has shiny new bits.

