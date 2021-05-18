Mighty Goose brings Metal Slug-like gameplay & angry geese to consoles & PC in June Blastmode, MP2 Games, and PLAYISM are set to bring Mighty Goose's bullet-flinging goose action to players in early next month.

If you thought 2021 would be any less full of geese in gaming, you thought wrong. For quite a while now, PLAYISM has been supporting Blastmode and MP2 Games in getting a delightful looking pixel run ‘n gun title Mighty Goose ready for play. The devs and publisher are finally nearing a finish like for launch on the game. Mighty Goose got a new trailer which revealed a final release date set in early June 2021.

The release date announcement trailer for Mighty Goose was recently launched on the PLAYISM YouTube channel. Mighty Goose is slated for a launch on June 5, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. For the uninitiated, you play as a bounty hunter goose named… Goose… as you take up arms against the armies of the galaxy’s most dangerous criminal, the Void King. You’ll be tasked to sling bullets, jump into war machines, and bring all of your goosy viciousness to the fight as you take on enemies, robots, and powerful bosses either alone or in local co-op with a fellow gatling goose. You can have a look at the latest trailer for the game just below.

Mighty Goose has been a hotly anticipated part of the upcoming PLAYISM catalogue for quite a while. Having hosted its own PLAYISM Game Show during the events of Tokyo Game Show in 2020, we had chances to talk to folks like Executive Producer Shunji Mizutani about what roles games like Mighty Goose play in the company’s ongoing dedication to indie gaming.

Now we finally get to see Mighty Goose take an official part in PLAYISM’s eclectic active catalogue which has featured the likes of Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth and DEEEER Simulator. Quite frankly, we can’t wait. The battle awaits in June for what we expect to be our favorite bounty goose ever.