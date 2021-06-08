ShackStream: Indie-licious goes bullet ballistic & runs a-fowl in Mighty Goose The galaxy's ne'er-do-wells best watch their back when this bounty hunter comes honking in. We play Mighty Goose on today's Indie-licious!

It’s a nasty galaxy full of deadly villains. You’ve got to send the best of the best if you’re going to bring order to it all. The most skilled bounty hunter. The meanest bird… Wait, bird? Yeah, you got a problem with that? Then prepare to eat all of the honkin’ bullets as we serve up Mighty Goose on today’s Indie-licious.

Mighty Goose comes to us from from developers Blastmode and MP2 Games, as well as publisher Playism. It’s available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Drawing on an absolute passion for games like Metal Slug, Mighty Goose is a pixelated run ‘n gun bullet slinger. When the Void King gets out of hand and threatens the galaxy, its most credited bounty hunter comes ready for the hunt… that bounty hunter being Mighty Goose. You’ll run, gun, jump, and honk your way through action-packed levels of chaotic battle.

Join us as we crack this egg and go full fowl on today’s Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in to watch ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement continue to make these streams all the more fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to keep these streams going into infinity, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to get yourself a free Twitch subscription each month. If you’d like to use that free subscription on the Shacknews Twitch channel, we’d be happy to have it.

Meanwhile, we’re about to get “yolked” for a bullet-filled ballad of battle with the universe’s biggest baddies. Can this goose cut loose to save us all? Find out as we play Mighty Goose on today’s Indie-licious shortly!