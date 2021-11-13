Kung Fury: Street Rage - A Day at the Beach expansion brings Hasselhoff & co-op
In this Kung Fury: Street Rage expansion, players will be able to play new character David Hasselhoff or join up with friends to battle on the beach.
The recent MIX Next had a massive number of indies, including a collection of new games and content from the Aurora Punks collective.