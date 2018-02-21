Misfits Gaming Group launches $10 million esports & gaming seed fund
The group behind various teams including Florida Mayhem has set up an incubation and seed fund to support esports and gaming innovation.
The Miami Heat and Misfits Gaming will team up with Alienware going forward in a further effort to bring together the world of esports and traditional sports.