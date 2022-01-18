ABetterABK to continue employee rights efforts despite Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard
The organizers behind ABetterABK intend to continue their efforts as long as demands for Activision Blizzard employees remain unaddressed.
Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions, Infinity Ward, King, Raven Software, and more will fall under leadership of Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.