Metro Redux is bringing austere Russian subways to Switch
You get two games for the price of one: Metro: 2033 and Metro: Last Light, so you can get your subway exploration on.
You get two games for the price of one: Metro: 2033 and Metro: Last Light, so you can get your subway exploration on.
Microsoft has detailed what Xbox Live Gold members can download for free starting in August as part of its Games with Gold promotion.
Oles Shishkovstov, CTO for 4A Games, took a moment following this week's release of Metro Redux to speak to Shacknews about what makes this the definitive version of Metro on both consoles and PC. He also took some time to answer questions from the Chatty community.
These remasters of 2033 and Last Light are bring out the best in both cult favorites.
Find out how many improvements went into Metro 2033 and Last Light.
THQ and 4A Games have released a trailer featuring pieces of gameplay from Metro: Last Light, which includes content shown off during our preview presentation for the game earlier this week.
Shacknews ventures underground into the dark, grim world of Metro: Last Light and emerges with a preview of the upcoming sequel to 2010's cult-hit game Metro 2033.
THQ has confirmed the name of the upcoming sequel to Metro 2033. The second game in the series based on the novel from Dmitry Glukhovsky will be titled, "Metro: Last Light."