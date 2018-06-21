Raiden voice actor teases upcoming announcements for Metal Gear
Quinton Flynn who voices Raiden recently told fans to 'stay tuned' for announcements in the coming weeks.
Quinton Flynn who voices Raiden recently told fans to 'stay tuned' for announcements in the coming weeks.
Scoop up some Konami titles in the latest sale from the team at Humble, including Metal Gear Solid 5, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018.
Continued backwards compatibility efforts mean owners of Metal Gear Rising and ScreamRide on Xbox 360 can now play their games on Microsoft’s newer console.