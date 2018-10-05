Letter from the Editor: We're not working on April Fools' Day 2020
Shacknews is taking a day off.
Shacknews is taking a day off.
Please take a look at the latest letter from Shacknews CEO and EIC Asif Khan on the expansion of our coverage universe.
Shacknews readers have supported our editorial team for years as we found our voice in games media, and we are just getting started.
Shacknews is back with a redesign that celebrates its history while looking forward to the future.
Please take a look at this message to our readers from the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Shacknews.
Please take a look at this message to our readers from the new Editor-in-Chief of Shacknews.
More and more companies are withholding review code until on or near release day.
Hi Shackers, Shacknews is relaunching and I wanted to say a quick hello to everyone.