Letter from the Editor: We're not working on April Fools' Day 2020

April Fools' Day is already a stupid day on the Internet, and we are not having it this year. The Shacknews Staff is taking the day off with pay. 2020 has been enough of a pain. I have certainly engaged in my fair share of pranks on this day, but now is not the time for that magumbo. Shacknews will not encourage any of this in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

I paid Shacknews employees a day early. Suck it, #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/2RWmBMj5R9 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 31, 2020

To reiterate, April Fools' Day is dumb, we aren't having it, and we will be back tomorrow. Check out today's First Post! and Evening Reading for anything we may have otherwise let slip through the cracks.

Please understand.