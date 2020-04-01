New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

Letter from the Editor: We're not working on April Fools' Day 2020

Shacknews is taking a day off.

Asif Khan
3

April Fools' Day is already a stupid day on the Internet, and we are not having it this year. The Shacknews Staff is taking the day off with pay. 2020 has been enough of a pain. I have certainly engaged in my fair share of pranks on this day, but now is not the time for that magumbo. Shacknews will not encourage any of this in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

To reiterate, April Fools' Day is dumb, we aren't having it, and we will be back tomorrow. Check out today's First Post! and Evening Reading for anything we may have otherwise let slip through the cracks. 

Please understand.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola