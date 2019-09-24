New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire DLC bundle discount extended

You now have an extra week to save $2 on L.A. Noire's downloadable content bargain bundle of new cases, clothes and challenges, the 'Rockstar Pass.' Just think what you could buy with $2!

L.A. Noire 'Rockstar Pass' DLC out today

Two new L.A. Noire cases, suits and a Challenge arrived today as downloadable content, available separately or in a $10 bumper bargain bundle that'll also include another two cases when they're released.

L.A. Noire review

We've spent some time investigating L.A. Noire--the new game from publisher Rockstar Games and developer Team Bondi--and offer you our final notes on the case.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola