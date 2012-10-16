King's Bounty: Warriors of the North rides out October 26

Katuri's King's Bounty games have been a series of small evolutionary steps rather than anything revolutionary, but who can grumble when they offer such hexcellent turn-based tactical RPG fun? The latest, King's Bounty: Warriors of the North, will launch for PC on October 26, publisher 1C announced today. It was originally slated to launch in spring.