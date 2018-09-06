Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning gets September 2020 release date & 2021 expansion
Not only are we getting a full remake of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning this September, but a full DLC expansion is coming next year.
Not only are we getting a full remake of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning this September, but a full DLC expansion is coming next year.
It joins Shenmue, TimeSplitters, Metro, Saints Row, and many others the video game publisher has acquired.
Get another 48 hours of giant robot shooting action on the house.
With Garnett at DICE and Jeff Cannata otherwise engaged, DelRio, Joystiq's Xav de Matos, Christian Spicer, and Indie Jeff Mattas hold down the fort and discuss the Double Fine Kickstarter phenomenon, respond to fan feedback, and more.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning's first gameplay trailer from this year's PAX demo is released.
Following the reveal of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning by 38 Studios, Big Huge Games, and Electronic Arts on Tuesday, the companies have now released a teaser trailer, new screenshots, and some