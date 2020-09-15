All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020
Did you miss the September 2020 Apple Event livestream? Then you missed the reveal of a few new pieces of Apple tech. We've gathered it all here for you.
Following updates to the iPad Pro line earlier this year, Apple brings the remainder of its full-size iPads up to date.
Apple's new version of the iPad Air marked the reveal and first use of the powerful A14 chip rumored to be used in the upcoming iPhone 12.