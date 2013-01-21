Atari acquires over 100 classic video games from Accolade, Infogrames & Microprose
The Bubsy the Bobcat, Hardball, and Demolition Racer franchises were among the many IP recently acquired by Atari.
Iconic game publisher Atari US filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today in an effort to separate from its struggling French parent, Atari SA, formerly known as Infogrames. The move means that Atari will end of selling off its logo and many of the classic titles, such as Pong, Centipede, Asteroids and Tempest.