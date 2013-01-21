Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Infogrames

Atari files for bankruptcy, to sell logo and IPs

Iconic game publisher Atari US filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today in an effort to separate from its struggling French parent, Atari SA, formerly known as Infogrames. The move means that Atari will end of selling off its logo and many of the classic titles, such as Pong, Centipede, Asteroids and Tempest.

