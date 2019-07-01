The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch impressions: Hardly bewitching
The first Witcher game on the Nintendo Switch chugs along the best it can, but this is hardly the optimal way to enjoy this sprawling RPG.
The first Witcher game on the Nintendo Switch chugs along the best it can, but this is hardly the optimal way to enjoy this sprawling RPG.
The final release of this digital card game a year later makes for an even more satisfying product than open beta.
Life is Strange 2 hits its penultimate episode, as Sean and Daniel confront something that may be bigger than them both. Check out our impressions of Faith.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the perfect DLC to complement one of the best games to come out in recent years. Our impressions.
Runic Games' critically acclaimed sequel has arrived on Nintendo Switch. How have the last seven years treated it?
As Life is Strange 2 continues, Shacknews weighs in with some very belated impressions on episode three, Wastelands.
Despite a solid collection of heroes, some interesting changes to the ARPG formula, and a fairly intriguing presentation, Pagan Online feels like a cake that needs way more time in the oven.
A lot of gaming headsets aren't nearly what they claim to be, but do the LS25 and the LS41 gaming headsets from LucidSound offer enough audio fidelity for the asking price? Our impressions.
The new Snakebyte Head:Set 4 Pro offers unique features and a comfortable design, but is the audio up to snuff?
The Son of Sparda makes his debut on the Nintendo Switch.