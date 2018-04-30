Hyperkin Retron Jr. can play multi-generation Game Boy games on TV
Hyperkin's newest creation will let you play your favorite Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and even Game Boy Advance games on your TV.
Hyperkin's newest creation will let you play your favorite Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and even Game Boy Advance games on your TV.
Take it all the way back to the original Xbox's heyday with this bad boy.
Peripheral maker Hyperkin is recreating the original controller for all the variations of Xbox One
Celebrate the purples and grays of your childhood.
The RetroN 5 is just what the doctor ordered for old-school gaming fans.
Remember the Game Genie? Apparently, it's back. The "Game Genie: Save Editor" for PS3 has launched today, and it gives you the ability to insert "cheats" into select games by modifying their save data.