PlayStation 4 launch day entertainment apps include Hulu and Netflix

Sony would like you to be aware that the PlayStation 4 is far more than a video game console: it's a "computer entertainment system." A grand eleven third-party streaming video services will be available when the PS4 launches on November 15, Sony confirmed today, showing everything from anime to hockey.

Hulu Plus app launched for Nintendo 3DS

Cast your mind back to 2011, when stream 'em up Hulu had just announced it was bringing its premium Plus service to Nintendo 3DS, and we were so young and beautiful. It was supposed to launch by the end of the year, then didn't. Only two years late, the app has unexpectedly launched, bringing all sorts of TV shows to your pocket.

Hulu Plus launches on Wii with free trial

Somewhat later than planned, premium streaming video thing Hulu Plus is now available on the Wii. The app's on the Wii Shop Channel for those who subscribe to the $7.99 monthly plan, but if you're not a member, you can give it a go for free.

