All Stories Tagged: The House of the Dead Series

House of the Dead 3 & 4 lurching onto PSN

Zombielicious light gun shooters The House of the Dead 3 and 4 are getting downloadable console releases exclusively on PSN, complete with PS Move support. While 3 has come to PC, Wii and Xbox before, this will be 4's first outing on home systems.

Hello, Meet Lola