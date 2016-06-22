New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Hotline Miami 2

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Review: Call Again

Gallons of 8-bit blood spill in Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, an action game where you play as a psychotic killer that must figure out the most efficient way to wipe out everyone on a level. Is becoming a masked killing machine as much fun as before, or does the sequel fizzle out? Our review.

