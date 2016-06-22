Hotline Miami Collection launches on Xbox One today
Players who want to re-explore the brutality of Hotline Miami and its sequel or check it out for the first time can get the Hotline Miami Collection on Xbox One today.
Get your synthwave tunes ready and your purging mask because the Hotline Miami Collection is ready to bash in some heads.
