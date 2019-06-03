HomePod Mini revealed at October Apple Special Event
Apple has unveiled its latest HomePod device at the Hi, Speed event.
Apple has unveiled its latest HomePod device at the Hi, Speed event.
If you have a HomePod speaker, you can hand off your music to it from your iPhone when you get home.
Apple HomePod is now $50 cheaper at certain retailers, but that still makes it a bit too pricey for a good chunk of the market.
Save $100 off Apple's HomePod with this deal from B&H Photo Video.
HomePod's failure to sell goes beyond its high price and Siri.
The company is looking for 'a little more time' before shipping the smart speaker out to buyers.
Your weekly roundup of the biggest stories in mobile and portable gaming, courtesy of your friends at Modojo.
The device boasts 'incredible acoustic properties' to become the iPod of home speakers.