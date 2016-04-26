Clara Reeves on how Crossy Road Castle remains true to the franchise
Shacknews caught up with Hipster Whale CEO Clara Reeves to talk about Crossy Road Castle and how the new entry remains true to the franchise's roots.
Shacknews caught up with Hipster Whale CEO Clara Reeves to talk about Crossy Road Castle and how the new entry remains true to the franchise's roots.
Looks like everyone's going to get their hands on what could be an awesome port.
This is the day that Pac-Man muches dots as he normally does, but this time, he's doing it to save his own existence in this free-to-play effort from Bandai Namco and Hipster Whale, the developer behind the iOS hit Crossy Road