Shadowrun Returns out now on iPad and Android

As a true cyberpunk, for computing on the go I carry a keyboard strapped across my back. For weekend cyberwarriors unwilling to commit to life on the edge, look, I don't know, you can now play Shadowrun Returns on those silly little tablets you're so fond of. Harebrained Schemes' retro RPG today launched on iOS and Android at $9.99. Amateurs.