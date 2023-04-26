How The Lamplighters League brings pulp adventures to life Follow a team of heroic explorers as they seek to stop an evil cult. We talk with Harebrained Schemes to learn more about The Lamplighters League

The team from Harebrained Schemes has something extra fun in mind for its next project. The developers behind the Shadowrun series have moved into the 1930s, introducing players to a team of intrepid explorers out to defeat a fanatical cult. To learn more about The Lamplighters League, we spoke with Executive Producer Mitch Gitelman and Game Director Chris Rogers.

"Lamplighters League is our latest turn-based tactical combat game, but it also adds real-time infiltration into the mix," Gitelman told Shacknews. "It takes place in an alternate 1930s. It's inspired by the pulps of old."

Gitelman and Rogers talk about wanting to create a turn-based adventure that's more focused on characters and less on unit types. Players will meet the titular Lamplighters League, as well as the various members of the dangerous Banished Court. As one might expect with an archeological tale set in this time period, players will encounter elements of the occult and dabble in mysterious magical forces.

We have a full preview of The Lamplighters League for anyone interested in checking that out. It's set to release later this year on PC and Xbox Series X|S. For more interviews just like this one, take a moment to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.