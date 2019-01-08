AMD's Lisa Su promises Big Navi-based Radeon graphics card in 2020
AMD's CEO assures gamers that AMD is rolling out the big guns to combat NVIDIA in the PC gaming market in 2020.
The Radeon team's answer to the RTX 2080 wowed audiences at CES 2019, but may be too costly for AMD to sell to the public, according to unnamed sources.
During their CES 2019 keynote, AMD revealed their 7nm version of the Vega GPU architecture to the world.
Intel's long-rumored 10nm die shrink finally becomes a reality with the debut of new mobile processors.
ASUS will give PC gamers the chance to go big with their new line of ROG Strix HDR variable sync monitors.
NVIDIA shocked the PC gaming world Sunday night with news that certain Freesync monitors would receive G-SYNC certification with an upcoming driver.