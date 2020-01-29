NVIDIA-powered gaming laptops prepare for 2020 launch We got to take a look at a variety of NVIDIA-powered laptops during CES 2020 to get an idea of what gamers on the go can expect to see on shelves later this year.

PC gaming continued its strong pattern of growth in 2019 and the outlook for 2020 is no different. It is the platform with the most new game releases and the widest variety of content available to video game fanatics. While players used to be tethered to cumbersome desktop monoliths, advancements in technology have allowed the proliferation of gaming-focused laptop computers. GPU maker NVIDIA has partnered with some of the biggest laptop manufacturers to drive mobile performance to new heights and 2020 promises to offer prospective buyers the biggest bang for their buck in history.

While on assignment at CES 2020, the Shacknews video team got to spend some quality time at the NVIDIA booth where a number of new laptops packing NVIDIA hardware was ready to be shown to the masses.

It is generally accepted that most multiplatform games tend to look their best on PC. The platform also offers benefits like higher frame rates and more extensive input options. The rise in popularity of PC gaming has also drawn the attention of console giants Microsoft and Sony. Microsoft turned heads over the last couple of years by offering some of their biggest exclusive releases on the PC platform, including the Forza Series and Gears 5. They also announced that Halo: Infinite would be arriving on PC.

Not to be outdone, Sony surprised just about everyone by loosening their grips on games that were previously exclusive to the PlayStation brand. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding will be arriving on PC in 2020. If you want to play all these exclusives on one platform, using an NVIDIA-powered laptop may be the way to go.

While 2019 saw RTX GPUs show up in flagship gaming laptops. 2020 ushers in some new options for gamers on a budget. The GTX 1660 Ti will now be available in several laptops and the RTX 2060 is making its mobile debut as well. These laptops will be incredibly thin and battery efficient thanks to NVIDIA’s Max-Q designs.

