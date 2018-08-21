Halo 4 comes to the Master Chief Collection on PC this month
The final Halo game in the MCC arrives on PC just in time for next-gen.
The final Halo game in the MCC arrives on PC just in time for next-gen.
Value in the Game Pass continues to rise with the addition of an iconic franchise.
This is your chance to see if your favorite Xbox 360 Halo games are even sweeter on the Xbox One.
Microsoft capped off its press briefing today with the announcement of Halo 4, which was described as the start of a new trilogy.