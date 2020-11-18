Halo: MCC update brings Xbox Series X/S enhancements, Halo 4 on PC, & crossplay It's time to wake up, Chief, because Halo 4 is here on PC and so is crossplay.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC has received its final title, Halo 4. This brings the total Halo games on PC in the MCC to six. But the arrival of Halo 4 also brings with it other MCC updates, including enhancements for the newly released Xbox consoles as well as the highly anticipated crosspaly.

A news post on Halo Waypoint on November 17 revealed the glorious news that Halo 4 has finally arrived on PC as part of the Master Chief Collection. This post also highlights a ton of other updates and improvements to the game, the least of which is the inclusion of crossplay and input-based preferences.

Crossplay is now available on Halo: The Master Cheif Collection.

Firstly, the crossplay addition to Halo: MCC finally allows players on Xbox and PC to play together. This feature is available for multiplayer, Firefight, and Forge. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of campaign crossplay.

The update also adds “interpolation for 60+ FPS support” on all platforms for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 4 multiplayer, per-piece armor customization for Halo 4, as well as a brand new seasonal track of cosmetics to unlock.

The MCC has been enhanced for Xbox Series X and Series S.

For those playing on Xbox Series X or Series S, there is a suite of improvements to just about every aspect of the game with the most impressive being framerates above the gold standard of 60 FPS.

4k and up to 120FPS for single and 2-player split-screen modes for Series X

1080p and up to 120FPS for single and 2-player split-screen modes for Series S

60FPS for 4-player splitscreen performance on both

FOV options (when playing at 60Hz) on both

HDR support on both

Extended draw distance on both

Graphics that match the PC’s "Enhanced" settings on both

Quick Resume support on both

While many players can finally consider the Halo: MCC to be “complete” on PC, the blog post does make note that there’s more in store. What this could mean is anyone’s guess but there are likely a lot of crossed fingers wishing for Halo 5.

Anyone that has yet to pick up the Master Chief Collection can do so via Steam or the Microsoft Store, where the whole bundle is $39.99 USD or each title can be purchased individually for $9.99 USD. Alternatively, Xbox Game Pass for PC also flaunts the MCC. As always, check out the Shacknews Halo: The Master Chief Collection page for the latest news and guides.