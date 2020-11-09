Halo 4 comes to the Master Chief Collection on PC this month The final Halo game in the MCC arrives on PC just in time for next-gen.

343 Industries has slowly been porting Halo: The Master Chief Collection over to PC, making some of the most beloved FPS games accessible to a new audience. With the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles imminent, 343 is finally finishing off the Master Chief Collection, as the company has announced that Halo 4 will be coming to the MCC on November 17.

As with past additions, 343 Industries announced the arrival of Halo 4 with a short teaser video posted to the Halo YouTube channel. Titled “Wake up John,” the video is narrated by Dr. Halsey, as she talks about the creation of Spartans and the impact of Master Chief. At the end, we get a title card confirming the game will be available on Windows, Steam, and Xbox Series S via the Master Chief Collection.

Released back in 2012, Halo 4 was seen as a bit of a step down in quality for the series, though it was admittedly near impossible to stack up to the widely beloved Halo 3. Regardless of its critical reception, Halo 4 holds a huge importance for the Halo franchise. It was the first game with 343 running point, after the developer took over the reins from Bungie. Eight years later and 343 Industries is still in the driver’s seat of the Halo franchise, looking to usher the series into a new generation with its latest project.

Halo 4 will round out the Master Chief Collection on November 17, which is the same day that the collection will be optimized for the Xbox Series X. It will surely be exciting to jump into the classic Halo games on the most powerful Xbox yet, though it’s barely a consolation for the indefinitely delayed Halo Infinite. For more news on the Halo franchise, stick with us here on Shacknews.