.hack//G.U. Last Recode brings the remastered PS2 trilogy to Switch in March 2022
Remastered versions of the .hack//G.U. Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption will join new fourth game Reconnection in a Nintendo Switch bundle.
The beloved PlayStation 2 trilogy is almost ready to release on PlayStation 4, complete with new content and features.
Slowly but surely, details on the new .hack game for PS3 are trickling out. Fans have been waiting since 2008's .hack//GU trilogy for a proper continuation of the niche RPG franchise. Unfortunately, their hopes will not be answered.
The latest entry to the .hack JRPG series has been revealed.
The .hack games are being revived in some form. Namco Bandai announced that the Blu-ray release of the .hack movie will be a "hybrid" disc, not unlike the upcoming Tekken Hybrid.