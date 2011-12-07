Fairy Tail interview: Building a fantasy with producer Keisuke Kikuchi
We spoke with the Fairy Tail RPG producer Keisuke Kikuchi to gain some insight into the colorful new anime adventure.
The long-running fan-favorite anime Fairy Tale is finally getting its own full-fledged JRPG. We sat down with the team at Gust while at TGS to get some early details.
Gust, developers of cult JRPG favorites, like the Atelier and Ar tonelico series, has been acquired by Tecmo Koei.